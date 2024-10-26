The Baltimore Ravens could be even thinner on defense after the latest update on a key player. With star CB Marlon Humphrey's status in question for the Ravens' upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns, head coach John Harbaugh might be even more short-handed in that position group.

Rookie CB Nate Wiggins is not traveling with the team to Cleveland according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. The Ravens' first-round pick has been ailing with a shoulder injury and illness over the past week. As of now, the former Clemson Tiger is still “questionable” for the game against the 1-6 Browns.

Nate Wiggins has been a steady contributor to the Ravens' secondary

Drafted 30th overall, Wiggins has played all but one game for the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens. The rookie currently is seventh on the team in passes defended with seven. While that might not seem like much, Wiggins' presence is critical for a secondary that has been Baltimore's main weakness this season.

Despite the five-game winning streak, much of that success can be traced back to the MVP-caliber season that Lamar Jackson has had for the Ravens, and the potentially record-setting year Derrick Henry is on the pace to hit. On the other side of the ball, Baltimore's passing defense sits currently at the bottom of the NFL. The Ravens have given up an average of 287.1 passing yards a game, about 14 more yards in the air allowed than the next closest team.

To add on, Wiggins is a player with a ton of upside going forward. The Westlake, Atlanta native was named First-Team All-ACC his last year of college and ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL combine. That blazing time was the second among all players at the combine and first among corners.

The Ravens are entering a crucial time in their season as they compete with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the NFC North crown. Both teams sit at 5-2 and have yet to play each other this year. But with Russell Wilson's inspiring debut for the Steelers, the Ravens' secondary now has another elite passing game in the division to worry about alongside the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland, on the other hand, is recovering from a ton of recent adversity and defeats. The Browns just lost QB Deshaun Watson to an Achilles tear. In addition, Cleveland's offense has not scored more than 20 points this entire season. Still, a divisional road game is never easy. Combined with the most recent injury updates that the Ravens have endured this week, there is reason to be concerned heading into this matchup.