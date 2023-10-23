The last we saw of Ndamukong Suh was in Super Bowl LVII, where Suh, suiting up for the Philadelphia Eagles, played sparingly in a shootout that the Kansas City Chiefs won 38-35. Suh recorded just a single QB knockdown in the game, and has since been a free agent who is biding his time, waiting to join a contender late in the season. In a recent interview, Suh shared that he does intend to return to the NFL (h/t Sky Sports NFL on Twitter) and one Super Bowl contender that has already reached out to the former 2nd overall pick is the Baltimore Ravens, who dismantled the frisky Detroit Lions on Sunday.

🗣️ "Last week it was the Ravens that spoke to me, they seem to be interested and played great today! You never know." As his time with Sky Sports comes to an end, @NdamukongSuh is plotting his return to the league over the second half of the season. pic.twitter.com/OUmoOCTgq6 — Sky Sports NFL (@SkySportsNFL) October 23, 2023

“Last week it was the Ravens that spoke to me, they seem to be interested and played great today! You never know,” Suh shared, wrapping up a month of work with Sky Sports. Though Suh didn't come right out and say it was a done deal with the Ravens, it certainly seemed like Baltimore has the edge over any other teams out there right now, considering they were the only franchise that Suh mentioned by name. Last year at the midseason point, Suh signed with the Eagles in hopes of winning his second Super Bowl ring.

One of the most dominant college football players ever and the best possible answer to the question, “What defensive players should've won the Heisman Trophy?” Suh has proven in recent years that he still has a little something left in the tank despite being drafted back in 2010. He recored back-to-back six sack seasons with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021 and performed well as a run defender in Philadelphia. At minimum, the three-time All-Pro could provide some depth for a Baltimore Ravens defense that is already the #1 scoring defense in the NFL.