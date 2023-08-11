Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is ready to put the past behind him and ball out in Baltimore this season. However, he dipped into the past one more time as he reflected on his Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams after Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd fired a subtle shot at him, reports The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t gonna let Tyler Boyd get away with this comment… 💍 pic.twitter.com/xWjoO4FqzC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 11, 2023

Odell Beckham Jr responds to Tyler Boyd calling him out for saying he could have had massive numbers during the Rams Super Bowl win over the Bengals. Beckham Jr famously got off to a hot start to the contest but unfortunately tore his ACL early in the game; he believes he would have continued his early success, but Boyd emphasizes that this is all hearsay.

Odell Beckham Jr stresses that he actually agrees with Tyler Boyd, but he doesn't ignore the fact that he still has a Super Bowl ring that Boyd does not. It is the ultimate comeback, as it is common knowledge that the pinnacle of playing professional sports is getting a ring, and OBJ certainly did that with the Rams.

This could make for some interesting bulletin board material this season since the two wide receivers are in the same division. The Bengals and Ravens will face off twice this year and both have Super Bowl aspirations, so there is no doubt that OBJ and Boyd will be ready to best each other on the field in 2023. Stay tuned to the rest of NFL training camp to see if the two talented wide receivers fire any more shots at each other before the regular season begins.