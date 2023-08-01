The Baltimore Ravens looking to revamp their offense next season and star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is key to their plans. After all, the veteran has more career receiving yards (7,367) and receiving touchdowns (56) than anyone on the roster.

He even has greater production than veterans Nelson Agholor and Sean Ryan combined. Amazing when one considers that together they have 27 years of NFL experience.

So, yes, the Ravens having high hopes for 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman. They have taken to rookie wideout Zay Flowers, whom they undoubtedly affectionately nicknamed “Joystick” for his impressive start-stop ability and short area burst. Nonetheless, their expectations are highest for their three-time Pro Bowl receiver, and understandably so.

Interestingly, despite the Ravens now in the full swing of NFL Training Camp, Beckham's performance isn't being held quite as closely under the microscope as it has been in past seasons. Still, as ESPN reporter Jamison Henley highlights, every catch and drop — every touchdown or mistake — is catalogued.

Odell Beckham Jr. had two TD catches before a couple of frustrating plays. OBJ got stripped after one reception and then dropped a perfectly thrown Lamar Jackson pass after he got behind the defense. After each one, Beckham did push-ups off to the side. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 1, 2023

On Day 6 of Ravens training camp, OBJ impressed onlookers by finding the endzone twice before the wheels briefly fell off. Following his two touchdowns, Beckham was stripped after a catch and then dropped a “perfectly thrown” pass.

Frankly, Beckham having an up-and-down Day 6 in training camp should come as no surprise. Not only is perfection illusory but over the last few years, he's been far more the model of consistency.

In fact, Agholor may turn out to be the steadiest Ravens receiver in 2023. Not just because he's proven to be more durable than deep-threat OBJ.