Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn't help but get hyped up after seeing Lamar Jackson's connection with his new target on the Baltimore Ravens in Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham, who signed with the Ravens in the offseason on a one-year contract, impressed on Saturday after he caught an epic touchdown pass from Jackson in a scrimmage. A lot has been said about the promising pairing of the QB-WR combo, and so many fans were stoked to see them build that chemistry early on.

One of those fans is James, who could only say one word after watching the TD play. On his Instagram Story, the Lakers forward shared the video and wrote “Ayyyee!!!” while tagging both Jackson and Beckham.

LeBron James is hyped over this Lamar Jackson-Odell Beckham Jr. TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4ft9FO6IZ5 — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) July 29, 2023

Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. have been working out together for most of the offseason. A video of their workout early in July ahead of training camp even went viral, with plenty of fans getting really fired up.

Clearly, the work they have put in so far are paying off. And with what they have shown, it won't be a surprise if they become a deadlier duo as training camp progresses.

Odell Beckham Jr. perfect alongside Lamar Jackson?

Even before he joined the Ravens, OBJ expressed his desire to work with Jackson. Sure enough, Jackson did his part in recruiting the star wideout to Baltimore despite plenty of interests from other teams.

And by the looks of it, Beckham is happy to be with the Ravens. He also seems to be thriving, with Jackson himself saying in June during their mandatory minicamp that OBJ is in top condition.

“I think he looked pretty smooth, crisp routes, great hands, as everybody know he can catch the ball…he looked pretty good out there,” Jackson said of his new teammate.

Of course it remains to be seen how the two will fare once the regular season starts, but to see them connect like they did in training camp should only raise hopes up.

As for LeBron James, he'll definitely keep an eye on the duo as the Ravens look to transform themselves into title contenders in the 2023 season.