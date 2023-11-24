The Baltimore Ravens play the Los Angeles Chargers during Sunday Night Football. How can you watch the game?

Week 12 of NFL is action-packed with a number of unusual games, including three games on Thanksgiving and a game on Black Friday. Like usual, though, Sunday Night Football will give us one of the best games of the week. The Baltimore Ravens will be playing the Los Angeles Chargers. Below is all of the information you need to know on how to watch the game as the Ravens visit the Chargers.

When and where is Sunday Night Football?

The game between the Ravens and Chargers will be at 8:20 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

How to watch Ravens vs. Chargers

NBC will be broadcasting the game, and you can catch it on live-stream with fuboTV. Mike Tirico will be the play-by-play commentator, Jason Garrett will provide color, and Melissa Stark will be on the sideline.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 26 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California

TV channel: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Ravens -3.5 | O/U 47.5

Ravens storylines

The Baltimore Ravens have been elite at most facets of the game this season. They are 8-3 with the No. 4 scoring offense and the second-best scoring defense. The team is unstoppable on the ground. Lamar Jackson is one of the best rushing quarterbacks ever, and despite an early-season injury to J.K. Dobbins, the team has more rushing yards (1,706) and rushing touchdowns (21) than anyone else.

If there is room for improvement, it is in the passing game. Zay Flowers, a rookie, is the team's leading receiver, and Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman have been somewhat ineffective this year. To make matters worse, Mark Andrews just went down with an injury that might keep him out for the rest of the season. There is optimism that the tight end could return during a deep playoff run, but that might be wishful thinking.

While the former MVP winning quarterback has been somewhat mediocre as a passer this season, he will have a chance to have a big game this week. The Chargers have the worst passing defense in the NFL. The Chargers allow 291.6 passing yards per game and just saw Joey Bosa go on IR.

This is by no means a “gimme” game for Baltimore, though. The Ravens do have an elite defense, but the Chargers will provide plenty of challenges on that end.

Chargers storylines

For years, the Los Angeles Chargers have flashed so much potential yet come up short of expectations. The team is loaded with talent and have been since Justin Herbert's rookie season in 2020. The team hasn't won a playoff game since then, though, and now they are off to their worst start through 10 games since their quarterback's rookie season.

The defense and an inability to win close games have once again been the problems for the Chargers. Five of their six losses have been one-score games. In fact, those five losses were all lost by a field goal or less. Only the Chiefs have beaten them by more this season. It is yet another example of the Chargers being so close but not good enough.

It isn't just the pass defense that is bad in Los Angeles, either. They are ranked last in overall defense, as they allow 393.6 total yards per game. This is despite the team being seventh in total touchdowns scored with 30 and with Keenan Allen leading the league in receptions with 83 catches.

Both the passing game and the running game have been a strength of the Chargers for years, but the rushing attack has regressed, and Austin Ekeler hasn't looked great since returning from injury. In a viral clip after last week's game, Ekeler lacked his usual blowby speed and was caught from behind by defenders. Herbert, the quarterback, eventually went on to lead the team in rushing yards before the Packers made a come-from-behind win.

Austin Ekeler moving like a fullback? pic.twitter.com/mIftAJzGn5 — Nico (@elitetakes_) November 19, 2023

Ekeler's lack of burst might not be a sign of things to come, but it also might signal that the team will again have to be reliant on Justin Herbert. The quarterback only needs two touchdowns to move to second place all-time when it comes to the most touchdowns in a quarterback's first four seasons. He would surpass Patrick Mahomes and only sit behind Dan Marino on that list.

Of course, winning will be the priority, though, and the Chargers will have to do whatever it takes against the Ravens to do so.