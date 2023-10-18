Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got into it with Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans during Sunday's game, and when speaking to the media, he said that the reason it happened was because he was defending his teammate and fellow wide receiver Zay Flowers.

“He's chasing down a play, he's tired, I watched him look at the play and then look at Zay's legs and try and dive on them,” Odell Beckham Jr. said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “I just didn't like that. I'm going to protect him. This is my guy. This is my little bro.”

Beckham is a veteran receiver who is trying to help Zay Flowers, a rookie first-round pick out of Boston College, get acclimated to the NFL and have success. Beckham defending Flowers from Jeffery Simmons could be something that makes Flowers feel more comfortable. Beckham went further into his relationship with Flowers.

“I love (Flowers) to death and I'm always going to have his back period,” Beckham said, via Zrebiec. “If that leads me to trouble, it is what it is. I just didn't like that. That's all it was. Other than that, it was football. We play football.”

Beckham and the Ravens came away with a 24-16 win over the Titans in London, and Flowers scored the first touchdown in his career during the game. This week is a big test for the Ravens, who are hosting the 5-1 Lions. It will be a game in which Baltimore can measure where they in relation to other contenders. A win would be huge when it comes to the AFC North race.