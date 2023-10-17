On the surface, the Baltimore Ravens are doing just fine. They have a 4-2 record and are showing some improvements from last year with Lamar Jackson continuing to lead the way. But one underlying factor that could spell doom for them is their recent struggles in the red zone.

The Ravens have gone from hot to cold in the red zone. Injuries to key players aren’t to blame as Odell Beckham Jr. has bounced back to be available in each of the last two weeks and Mark Andrews has appeared in every game since missing the season opener. Their run game is in need of major improvement and J.K. Dobbins' season-ending injury exacerbates their shortcomings on the ground.

After a win over the Tennessee Titans in which the Ravens had to rely on Justin Tucker for six field goals, Jackson explained that their successful drives need to be capped off in the endzone, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“How far we can go this season, the sky's the limit, as I've been saying all season,” Jackson said, via ESPN. “But we have to finish in the end zone. We need to find a way to score points. And I believe that's what is slowing us down. We drive the field, no problem. It's been happening every game, but it's the red zone part [where] we need to find a way to punch it in, and we'll go from there.”

Tucker is as surefire as any kicker in football but the Ravens would prefer to bring him out for extra points more frequently. With just two touchdowns in their last two games, Baltimore is making sure it rediscovers the mojo it previously had when approaching the goal line.

This story is nothing new for Baltimore. Last year, the Ravens ended the season 29th in the rate at which they scored touchdowns in the red zone. Out of all the 13 teams that garnered at least 55 attempts in the red zone, their 45.8-percent clip was the very worst. The start of offensive coordinator Todd Monken's tenure was promising but now he must figure out how to get his unit to bounce back.

The Ravens can’t afford to slack off in the red zone in Week 7 when they face a high-powered Detroit Lions offense.