After the first six weeks of the 2023 NFL Season, it's fair to say that the Baltimore Ravens have found a bonafide star in the making in rookie wideout Zay Flowers. Flowers wowed the Ravens in training camp and has looked great through a little over a month of the season, but heading into the Ravens Week 6 game versus the Tennessee Titans, the diminutive Flowers had not yet scored a touchdown. Apparently all Flowers needed to do was just hop on a plane and fly across the pond in order to find the end zone for the very first time.

On a 2nd-and-7 in the red zone, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scrambled outside of the pocket and found a breaking Zay Flowers for a ten yard touchdown. After the game, Flowers reflected on the play and reacted to scoring what is likely to be the first of many touchdowns throughout his career.

ZAY FLOWERS FIRST TOUCHDOWN OF HIS CAREER‼️ pic.twitter.com/n0CoGwJRVf — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) October 15, 2023

“Me and Lamar have been connecting the whole year on scramble drills. I just cut back, and he just gave it to me, and I ran in,” Flowers told reporters post-game, reflecting on the details of the play that extended the Ravens lead. From the sounds of it though, it wasn't just that Flowers scored his first career touchdown. The change of scenery apparently played a role in Flowers' excitement.

“In London though, that's the best part. That is too lit.”

Zay Flowers is having a proper rookie season, currently sitting in second among rookie wide receivers in both receptions and yards this season, trailing only a bloke named Puka Nacua, per Pro-Football-Reference. The Ravens will say “Pip Pip! Cheerio!” to London and head back to Baltimore next week for a tough test when they face the 5-1 Detroit Lions. It should be a bloody entertaining match when the Ravens and Lions take the pitch next week, innit? Well, anyway, cheers!