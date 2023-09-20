Some Baltimore Ravens fans are panicking after seeing the latest rumors between Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian. There is a growing fear that such a romantic affiliation could abruptly end the wide receiver's latest comeback effort.

Concerned supporters promptly hit social media to warn Beckham of the infamous “Kardashian curse.”

“Noooooo ODELL please !!!!! We do NOT need the Kardashian curse right now,” SWIMMY Turner posted on X. The cause for all the hoopla comes from the theory that anyone who enters a relationship with a member of the Kardashian, and by extension Jenner family will endure some form of misfortune, whether it be in their personal life or career.



Cmon Odell the Kardashian curse is real! — 🇵🇷Amish Country Mets Fan (@AmishCountryMet) September 19, 2023

Me warning Odell about the Kardashian curse:pic.twitter.com/qXB5mTFKMD https://t.co/Ew1ACQlqhe — Rick E Langston (@radvstheworld) September 19, 2023

Odell bout to get the Kardashian curse — Dani P 💖 (@daniellep__) September 20, 2023

Noooooo ODELL please 🙏🏾!!!!! We do NOT need the Kardashian curse rn😭 https://t.co/7FmGHXQsGC — SWIMMY Turner🤿 🏊🏾‍♂️ (@Ziggy_Rose_Gold) September 20, 2023

Subscribers of this hypothesis point to Kanye West, Reggie Bush, Pete Davidson, Lamar Odom, Blake Griffin and Kris Humphries as proof of its validity. Admittedly, there were warning signs with these individuals before they got involved with the Kardashians, but many will still blame the reality television megastars for pushing them over the edge.

The timing of this rumored relationship will only reinforce fans' stance on the Kardashian curse. Odell Beckham Jr. injured his ankle during the Ravens' 27-24 road victory against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. It is not considered serious, but many will argue this is a bad omen foreshadowing more problems to come.

Again, though, the 30-year-old wideout and Super Bowl champion has already battled his share of injuries in his career. He is at risk, just by the nature of his unlucky medical history. But a mystical negative energy attaching itself to him would apparently be tempting fate, based on the social media conjecture included above.

Baltimore is 2-0 and seemingly has legitimate title aspirations this season. This team has been snake-bitten in years past, so the fan base is bound to freak out over any hint of peril. Superstition and the Kardashians seem destined to be perpetually connected to the sports world.