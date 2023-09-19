Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are “hanging out” a source told PEOPLE of the pair. Insiders tell the publication that the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver has broken up with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Wood. The two share a son, Zydn, who was born in February 2022.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that, “Kim and Odell have known each other for a while and have hung out more recently.”

Another source alleged that she technically is not “dating” anyone at this time but is open.

“She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment, but open to finding love again if she meets the right person,” a source says. “Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses.”

She shares four children with rapper Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

Prior to being linked to Odell, Kim was previously linked to NFL superstar Tom Brady. After a conversation at Michael Rubin’s epic Fourth of July party in the Hamptons, fans speculated that they were dating.

Earlier this year, a source told ET reiterated the recent source's claims that she is focused on her business and her children.

“Kim has been so laid-back about dating, and she is more and more comfortable being single. She is in no rush to meet someone and likes working, being with her kids, and doing her own thing.”

“She is open to dating someone who isn’t famous but realizes it could be tough for a guy if he isn’t used to that,” the source added. “Everyone wants to set her up, but she thinks it will happen organically.”

After her 2022 divorce from Kanye, she began dating Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. The two dated for nine months before calling it quits.

“We just had talks and talks, we'd been talking about it,” Kim claimed on the season 3 finale of The Kardashian. “So it's just like both of us just communicating really well about it. It's obviously sad when you… nine months. It's like a long time. I don't have random hookups and relationships.”

Davidson recently broke up with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders after one year of dating.