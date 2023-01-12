Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still waiting to be signed by an NFL team, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been busy off the field.

Back in November, Beckham Jr. made headlines when he was escorted off of a flight at Miami International Airport.

Body camera footage, obtained by WPLG in Miami, shows the moment when Odell Beckham Jr. is met by local authorities, and later led off the plane after exchanges with flight crew and fellow passengers.

The plane Beckham Jr. was on had to turn around and return to the gate after the flight crew tried to wake him up in order to get his seatbelt fastened, according to Miami-Dade County police. When the crew expressed worry about his safety, Beckham Jr. said he didn’t wake up because he was sleeping hard and tired from traveling.

While the other passengers got off the plane, Beckham Jr. stayed in his seat and on his phone, and when one of them said something to him, he could be heard responding back in animated fashion. Beckham Jr. was finally led off of the plane by police, who said he seemed sick.

After being escorted off the play, Beckham said it was comedy hour on a tweet, but according to the footage, it was anything but for the other passengers.

The free agent has been in the league since 2014, and has played for the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams during his career. Beckham Jr. was a key part of the Rams’ championship run last season before tearing the ACL in his left knee during L.A.’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.