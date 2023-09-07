Odell Beckham Jr.'s status for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season could be in doubt. The veteran wide receiver showed up on the Baltimore Ravens' Thursday injury report as a limited practice participant due to an ankle injury, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Beckham signed a one-year contract with the Ravens in April, a deal that could pay him as much as $18 million. He missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Beckham's long road back to game day this season was especially difficult considering he missed most of the 2021 season while recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee, the same injury he suffered while helping Los Angeles to the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Needless to say, the 30-year-old is itching to be on the field for the first time since February 2022.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“The whole thing feels like a reset for me,” Beckham said Wednesday, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. “There's been a lot of like deja vu moments of little things happened. It just kind of feels reminiscent of my rookie year in a sense — just the feeling of the excitement that I have to play football and just a new opportunity, a new life. So I don't know what to expect, but I'm excited.”

Beckham didn't play in any of Baltimore's preseason games, but was healthy throughout training camp and only missed a few days due to rest. The Ravens open 2023 by hosting the Houston Texans at 10:00 a.m. (PT).