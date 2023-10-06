The latest Odell Beckham Jr. injury update is great news for the Baltimore Ravens as the team heads into its crucial AFC North Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Pro Bowl wide receiver has sat out the last two games with an injury, but now he plans to play on Sunday.

“Ravens. WR Odell Beckham Jr. said he expects to play Sunday against the Steelers,” ESPN Ravens beat writer Jamison Hensley tweeted on Friday. “He has missed the past two games with an ankle injury.”

After winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 season but tearing his ACL in the process, Beckham sat out all of the 2022 NFL campaign. This offseason, the former New York Giants and Cleveland Browns pass-catcher signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Ravens.

The move was part of a concerted effort by the organization to put more weapons around quarterback Lamar Jackson, whose WR corps has been relatively weak the last few years. In the two games he played for the Ravens, OBJ caught five of seven targets for 66 yards.

In the Ravens Week 5 game against the Steelers, Beckham will have a chance to have a big game. The Steelers defense is currently 28th in yards allowed this season and 25th in passing yards allowed.

That said, the Ravens passing offense has struggled at times this season. Under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the O is just 25th in passing yards and has only crested 200 yards in the air once, in Week 2. The latest Odell Beckham Jr. injury update should help with that, though, so look for the Ravens to air it out a bit more in Week 5 vs the Steelers.