The Baltimore Ravens have started the 2023 season strong despite dealing with a number of injury concerns. They improved their record to 3-1 after defeating the Cleveland Browns 28-3 in Week 4. Baltimore received four impactful injury updates Wednesday ahead of their Week 5 battle against another AFC North rival in the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

WR Odell Beckham Jr., WR Rashod Bateman, CB Marlon Humphrey, and OT Ronnie Stanley all returned to practice Wednesday.

Ravens get Odell Beckham Jr, key injury updates

The Ravens injury updates are crucial to say the least. Beckham has been dealing with an ankle injury which caused him trouble last week. There was a lot of concern around the 30-year-old's injury. Fortunately, it appears that he's trending in a positive direction.

Beckham has appeared in three games so far with Baltimore. He's recorded just five total receptions for 66 yards during that span. Still, he's a valuable part of the Ravens' receiving core. Baltimore will only benefit from his return.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The same can be said for Bateman, Humphrey, and Stanley.

The Ravens will take on a 2-2 Steelers team in Week 5. Pittsburgh is fresh off a brutal 30-6 loss against the Houston Texans. The Steelers' offense has been abysmal in 2023, and they are trying to figure things out.

As long as the Ravens' offense performs well enough, the defense should be able to take care of the rest. There is nothing to suggest Baltimore's defense will struggle against Pittsburgh.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Ravens as they are made available.