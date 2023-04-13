My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Odell Beckham Jr. ended his year long stint as an NFL free agent on Sunday when he chose to sign with the Baltimore Ravens. Now that he is officially a member of the Ravens, all eyes are going to turn to the team’s star cornerback Marlon Humphrey, as he and Beckham have a history after having gotten into a fight back in 2019.

During his time with the Cleveland Browns, Beckham and Humphrey would cross paths often, and they got tangled up in a Week 4 meeting that season. Both guys remained locked up after blocking each other on a play, and Humphrey tackled Beckham after the play ended. Now, both guys are teammates, and it doesn’t sound like Beckham holds any ill will towards Humphrey for their brief dustup a few seasons back.

Via Josina Anderson:

“Beckham on if he has talked to Marlon Humphrey: We’ve talked. I’m going to have to give him a few head butts and hug it out. At the end of the day, he is my teammate and I do not have any beef with anybody.”

Odell Beckham Jr. is looking for a fresh start after missing the entire 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL, and he doesn’t seem interested in allowing anything from the past to hamper his time with the Ravens. It looks like Beckham is intent on putting his differences with Humphrey in the rearview mirror, as the duo now will be focused on trying to help Baltimore win more football games in the 2023 season.