Baltimore County Police did not charge Zay Flowers over his disturbing domestic violence incident.

Baltimore Ravens Zay Flowers was being investigated for a domestic violence incident. However, Flowers won't be charged with a crime in the matter.

Baltimore County Police have suspended their investigation into Flowers without filing charges, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Flowers or the Ravens have yet to comment on no charges being filed.

The police report on the incident paints a picture of accusations levied at Flowers. A woman from Acton, Massachusetts accused an NFL player and his brother. While the woman involved did not reveal names, police believed it to be Flowers. Furthermore, his brother was said to have drawn a gun during the incident, via The Baltimore Banner.

After a 911 call, police sent a pair of marked police cars to the home in questions and waited. They tried calling the woman, but to no answer. Still, she said the police's presence scared the brother, leading to him putting the gun away.

Police were able to track the 911 call to Flowers' neighbor. Other neighbors had reported seeing police officers in the area earlier in the day. Despite their evidence, Acton police denied Flowers' involvement in the matter. With the case now suspended, Flowers avoided any charges for the disturbing incident.

Zay Flowers could still receive punishment from the NFL. While they are allegations, the seriousness of the matter could lead the NFL to taking action. The same goes for the Baltimore Ravens. Flowers may be off the hook legally, for now, but he certainly will have to answers questions from the league, team and public before he makes his return to the field.