The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a pivotal Week 11 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with both teams vying for first place in the AFC North. Heading into the matchup, Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is back in action after battling an ankle injury that briefly sidelined him this week.

“Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton and tight end Isaiah Likely are off Baltimore’s injury report and good to go for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.” via Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Hamilton, who missed Wednesday’s practice, returned to the field on Thursday and Friday, easing concerns about his availability for Sunday. On Friday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Hamilton would play, and the star safety echoed the sentiment.

Hamilton has been a cornerstone of Baltimore’s defense this season. With 71 tackles (second-most on the team), seven passes defensed, two sacks, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble, he has established himself as a versatile and dynamic playmaker. According to Pro Football Focus, Hamilton is the Ravens’ highest-graded defender, a testament to his impact in both pass coverage and run support.

Ravens look to get secondary help ahead of Steelers showdown

The matchup against Pittsburgh presents a significant test for Hamilton and the Ravens’ defense. The Steelers, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, have found ways to win close games, boasting a 7-2 record. Slowing down Wilson and Pittsburgh’s offense will require Hamilton to be at his best, particularly in disguising coverages and making plays in the secondary.

Hamilton’s return is just one of several positive injury updates for Baltimore. Tight end Isaiah Likely, who had been dealing with a hamstring injury, was a full participant in practice this week and is also cleared to play. Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who missed Wednesday’s practice due to illness, returned on Thursday and is expected to suit up on Sunday as well. These returns bolster a Ravens team that is already playing at a high level, entering the game with a 7-3 record.

The Ravens have leaned on their defense all season, and Hamilton’s presence has been a major reason for their success. With first place in the AFC North on the line, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Baltimore. As Harbaugh said of Hamilton, “He’s ready to go,” and the Ravens will need their standout safety to shine against a tough divisional rival.