After finishing the 2023 season as one of the league's best defenses by just about any statistical measure, the 2024 season hasn't been nearly as kind to the Baltimore Ravens defense. As the end of Week 10 nears, the Ravens D is 25th in scoring and 27th in yards allowed. It's a bit perplexing, given the amount of talent Baltimore has on that side of the ball, but now arguably their most talented player may be forced to miss some time.

In just his second NFL season, Kyle Hamilton made the Pro Bowl and was named a 1st-Team All-Pro, and the 23-year-old safety was on track for a season just as impressive this year. But late in the 1st half on Thursday night against the Bengals, Hamilton went down with a badly rolled ankle, leaving his status in doubt for a Week 11 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers and beyond.

Fortunately, it does seem as if Baltimore dodged a bullet. On Friday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that Hamilton's injury was an ankle sprain and nothing more serious. On Monday morning, the 17-year coaching veteran gave another update on the status of his star safety.

“He’s been here all weekend getting treatment and stuff like that,” Harbaugh said on Monday morning, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “We’ll see how he looks on Wednesday going forward.”

This seemingly opens the door for Hamilton to be able to play this Sunday in the first of two matchups with the AFC North leading Pittsburgh Steelers still on the schedule. The matchup with Baltimore will be Pittsburgh's first division game of the season. The Ravens already have three in the bank, with a pair of last-second wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and a stunning loss at the hands of Jameis Winston and the Cleveland Browns.

Ravens D faces challenge from rejuvenated Steelers offense

Since turning the reigns over to Russell Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a perfect 3-0 and have clicked offensively in a way they didn't when Justin Fields was holding down the fort as QB1. The Steelers have scored 30 points per game and are averaging 382 yards of total offense per game since Russ started cooking. Without Kyle Hamilton, the Ravens poor pass defense may be in bigger trouble than they've been already this season.

Hamilton is currently second on the Ravens with 71 tackles, trailing only All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith. He is also the 5th-highest rated safety in the league according to Pro Football Focus. Given Baltimore's Super Bowl aspirations and their comfortable lead in the race for a Wild Card berth, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Harbaugh slow-play Hamilton's eventual return.