Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson powered the Baltimore Ravens to a dominant 28-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Saturday night's Wild Card playoff showdown between the AFC North rivals. Former quarterback and analyst Robert Griffin III praised the Ravens' explosive duo.

Robert Griffin III comparing Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry to Goku and Vegeta

“Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are like a real life Goku and Vegeta. Used to be enemies fighting for football glory in the AFC. Now as a team, they are both making each other better than ever,” Robert Griffin III posted in X (formerly Twitter). Along with a picture of Goku and Vegeta from the Dragon Ball series.

The Ravens built a dominant 21-0 halftime lead, leaving the Steelers unable to close the gap for the rest of the game.

Derrick Henry led Baltimore's offense, amassing 186 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries against Pittsburgh. His performance featured a 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

The Ravens consistently excelled on both offense and defense during the regular season.

Offensively, they ranked third in points per game (30.5) and led the league in passing yards per game (424.9). Defensively, while not as dominant, they performed solidly, placing ninth in points allowed per game (21.2) and 10th in total yards allowed per game (324.2).

Jackson and Henry leading the Ravens over the Steelers

Baltimore’s defense dominated, sacking Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson four times. Wilson completed 20 of 29 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns but suffered his fifth playoff loss in six postseason games, a streak dating back to his Seattle Seahawks tenure.

Derrick Henry was excellent against the Steelers, scoring two touchdowns and rushing for a franchise-record 186 yards on 26 carries. In his Ravens postseason debut, Henry tied Hall of Famer Terrell Davis for the most playoff games with over 150 rushing yards (four). He set the tone early, stiff-arming Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on a 34-yard Wildcat formation dash to the end zone during the first scoring drive.

Jackson, recently named an Associated Press first-team All-Pro, demonstrated why he's a strong contender for his second consecutive MVP award and third overall. His postseason record as a starter now stands at 3-4. The crowd erupted into the first “MVP!” chants with 4:45 remaining in the first quarter after Jackson connected with Rashod Bateman in the back of the end zone for the opening touchdown on a third-and-13 from Pittsburgh's 15-yard line.

By the time the Ravens scored their second touchdown, both Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson had rushed 11 times, gaining 92 and 64 yards, respectively. Baltimore had already earned 14 first downs before the Steelers managed their second.

Baltimore advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs

The Ravens covered 90 yards in 1:51 to end the first half, with Lamar Jackson narrowly avoiding a sack, holding the ball for 6.97 seconds, and connecting with running back Justice Hill for a touchdown with just two seconds left. Jackson finished the half 13-of-15 passing, totaling 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Baltimore outpaced the Steelers 308 to 59 in total yards during the first half.

The Ravens have reached the divisional round of the playoffs for the second straight year and will face either the Buffalo Bills or Houston Texans, depending on the outcome of Sunday's game between the Bills and Denver Broncos.