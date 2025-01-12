The Baltimore Ravens dominated their AFC Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night, advancing to the next round with a decisive 28-14 victory at M&T Bank Stadium. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry led the charge, but what caught fans’ attention postgame was Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson showing sportsmanship as he embraced both stars after the game.

Derrick Henry was unstoppable, rushing for 186 yards and two touchdowns, setting a Ravens playoff record. His performance tied him with Hall of Famer Terrell Davis for the most playoff games with over 150 rushing yards (four). Henry’s dominance was highlighted by a 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, where he reached a top speed of 20.6 mph, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Reflecting on his effort, Henry said, “My boy Minkah… you know it’s all love. [But] on the field, it’s business.” The Ravens’ ground game was relentless, amassing 299 rushing yards—marking the most rushing yards allowed by the Steelers in a playoff game.

Lamar Jackson, named a first-team All-Pro on Friday, demonstrated why he is a top MVP contender. Jackson threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns while adding 81 yards on the ground. His poise was evident throughout the game, especially on a 95-yard opening drive capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman.

Ravens march on, Steelers going on vacation early

The Ravens’ first-half performance was a clinic, outgaining the Steelers 308-59 in total yardage and holding a 19-2 edge in first downs. Jackson’s ability to move the chains and extend plays proved too much for Pittsburgh’s defense.

Despite the loss, Russell Wilson showed class in defeat, going 20-of-29 for 270 yards and two touchdowns. After the game, Wilson was seen dabbing up Jackson and Henry, a gesture of respect for his opponents’ stellar performance. “They were the better team today. All respect to them,” Wilson said postgame, as shared by Thuc Nhi Nguyen on X.

The loss extended the Steelers’ playoff win drought to six consecutive games, with their last postseason victory dating back to 2016. Pittsburgh struggled early, punting on their first four drives and entering halftime trailing 21-0. Though Wilson connected on two second-half touchdown passes, the Steelers never recovered from their slow start.

With the victory, the Ravens move to the divisional round, where they will face either the Buffalo Bills or Houston Texans. Jackson and Henry’s postseason heroics underscore why Baltimore is a legitimate Super Bowl contender, even with key injuries like wide receiver Zay Flowers sidelined. As the Ravens celebrate and prepare for the next challenge, the Steelers face an offseason of questions. Meanwhile, Wilson’s display of sportsmanship serves as a reminder of the mutual respect that defines the NFL’s postseason battles.