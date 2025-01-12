Baltimore Ravens' running back Derrick Henry loves humiliating the Pittsburgh Steelers. In Week 16, Henry set the record for the most rushing yards by a Ravens player against the Steelers when he racked up 162 yards on the ground. As it turns out, that performance was just the warm up for the main event. When the two teams met again in the Wild Card round on Saturday night, Henry tormented Pittsburgh with 186 rushing yards, two touchdowns and one hellacious stiff arm.

Steelers’ veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was the unfortunate recipient of Henry’s stiff arm from hell, which sprung the runner for an additional eight yards on a 33-yard scamper halfway through the first quarter. You wanna see it? Of course you do. Here ya go.

When asked about the brutal shot to the chops after the game, Henry almost appeared bashful. “My boy Minkah. That my boy, B Psi Phi. You know it’s all love. On the field it’s business,” Henry explained via NFL on Prime Video.

Henry was referring to the fraternity of Alabama football players, as both he and Fitzpatrick played for the Crimson Tide, overlapping for one year in 2015. However, that bond did not stop the monster back from ruining Fitzpatrick’s night (and probably his whole offseason) with a trademark jab.

Derrick Henry and the Ravens took it to the Steelers in the Wild Card round

Henry has had an incredible debut year with the Ravens. He finished second in the league in rushing with 1,921 yards – a total that would likely have won him the rushing crown in nearly any other season. He also finished tied for first with 16 rushing touchdowns.

The ninth-year RB’s record breaking season has been a phenomenon. Henry also became the first player ever to produce two 1,800-yard, 16-touchdown seasons.

Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson also performed well against the Steelers, something he’s in the habit of doing. Jackson was ultra-efficient completing 16/21 passes for 175 yards and two scores. He also added 81 rushing yards on 15 carries Saturday.

With the win, the Ravens improved to 2-1 against Pittsburgh this season. And Baltimore got the most important victory of the campaign. The Ravens now wait to find out if they’ll take on the Buffalo Bills or the Houston Texans in the second round of the playoffs. If the Denver Broncos somehow manage to travel to Orchard Park and come away with a win over the Bills, the Ravens will host another playoff game next week against the Texans. If Buffalo dispatches Denver as expected, Baltimore is headed to upstate New York for a can't-miss clash.