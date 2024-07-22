The Baltimore Ravens have loaded up in an attempt to make a Super Bowl this upcoming season, and their latest roster move involved bringing former Chicago Bears All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson to town. In the process, the Ravens reunited Jackson with one of his old Bears teammates in star linebacker Roquan Smith.

While the Bears weren't always a good team during their time together, Smith and Jackson held their own individually, and developed a strong relationship as two of the team's best players on the unit. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise when Smith revealed that he vouched for Jackson when Baltimore's front office asked about him.

“Yes, I always tell the truth. I have great respect for Eddie [Jackson] and [I've] known Eddie since I came into the league. Like I said earlier, I think he's a great asset for our team. [He's] obviously been making plays in this league for a very long time, and with the pieces that we have here, and then with his talent, and having him in his role, I think it will go well for us.” – Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

Roquan Smith, Eddie Jackson happy to reunite on Ravens

Roquan Smith on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre.
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While Jackson has struggled over the past few seasons, Smith has only continued to blossom into one of the most dominant all-around linebackers in the game. In his first full season with the Ravens, Smith earned his second-straight first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, while also finishing eighth in the Defensive Player of the Year race.

Jackson won't immediately be asked to step up and take on a huge role, but if he can develop into a key contributor within their versatile secondary, this will be a huge win for the Ravens. His familiarity with Smith should help him find his footing quickly, and he has the potential to put together a nice bounce back campaign if things go his way.

It's great to see Smith vouching for Jackson after a few rough years with the Bears, and the hope is that a change of scenery will help him find his footing again. If the Ravens intend on winning a Super Bowl, everyone has got to play their part, and if Jackson can emerge in the secondary, that will go down as a huge win for Baltimore.