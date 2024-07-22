The Baltimore Ravens have loaded up in an attempt to make a Super Bowl this upcoming season, and their latest roster move involved bringing former Chicago Bears All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson to town. In the process, the Ravens reunited Jackson with one of his old Bears teammates in star linebacker Roquan Smith.

While the Bears weren't always a good team during their time together, Smith and Jackson held their own individually, and developed a strong relationship as two of the team's best players on the unit. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise when Smith revealed that he vouched for Jackson when Baltimore's front office asked about him.

“Yes, I always tell the truth. I have great respect for Eddie [Jackson] and [I've] known Eddie since I came into the league. Like I said earlier, I think he's a great asset for our team. [He's] obviously been making plays in this league for a very long time, and with the pieces that we have here, and then with his talent, and having him in his role, I think it will go well for us.” – Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

Roquan Smith, Eddie Jackson happy to reunite on Ravens

While Jackson has struggled over the past few seasons, Smith has only continued to blossom into one of the most dominant all-around linebackers in the game. In his first full season with the Ravens, Smith earned his second-straight first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, while also finishing eighth in the Defensive Player of the Year race.

Jackson won't immediately be asked to step up and take on a huge role, but if he can develop into a key contributor within their versatile secondary, this will be a huge win for the Ravens. His familiarity with Smith should help him find his footing quickly, and he has the potential to put together a nice bounce back campaign if things go his way.

It's great to see Smith vouching for Jackson after a few rough years with the Bears, and the hope is that a change of scenery will help him find his footing again. If the Ravens intend on winning a Super Bowl, everyone has got to play their part, and if Jackson can emerge in the secondary, that will go down as a huge win for Baltimore.