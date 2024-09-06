The Baltimore Ravens suffered a narrow defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Baltimore came literal inches away from a fourth-quarter comeback that could've won them the game. The Ravens, and most NFL fans, did not agree with the volume of illegal formation calls against Baltimore in that game.

Ronnie Stanley issued a blunt critique of the NFL's officiating in the 2024 season opener.

“I’m looking at their tackles, especially the right side, and I know I’m lining up in front of that guy,” Stanley said after the game, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “And they didn’t call him one time. It’s a little bit of making me feel like I’m crazy, (that) I don’t know where I’m lining up.”

The referees called multiple illegal formation penalties on Stanley, particularly in the first quarter.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh backs up Ronnie Stanley's opinion on officiating in Week 1 vs. Chiefs

Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley had more to say about the referring in Thursday night's game. Stanley claimed that the game against the Chiefs was called differed from the guidance the team received during training camp.

“Ronnie Stanley said he felt the refs were trying to make an example out of him with illegal formation call. Said it was not called the way the team was told it would be called when the pro refs were at training camp practices,” The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reported after the game. “Stanley said he was looking at how the Chiefs tackles were lining up and he couldn’t understand why Ravens were getting called and KC wasn’t. He’s calling for accountability with refs.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh also fired back at referees, defending Ronnie Stanley.

“They put a thing out that they said they were going to call that differently,” Harbaugh said in his postgame presser. “I think understanding how differently we were the first offensive series of the season with that. I think they saw probably everyone watching it. It'll be interesting to see if they call it the same way the whole season. I'll challenge them to call it the same way they called it tonight the whole season.”