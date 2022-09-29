Ronnie Stanley ‘really close’ to returning ahead of date with Von Miller, Bills

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens could soon have their star left tackle, Ronnie Stanley, back on the field.

Stanley has been out since the 2021 season opener due to an ankle injury. But Thursday marked his second consecutive practice of the week. This is the first time that he has done this since having surgery to repair his injury.

Ronnie Stanley has been the star of this offensive line when on the field. But he has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. Stanley has never played a full season and has been limited to six or fewer games in each of the past two years.

In preparation for his return, Stanley spoke with the media after Thursday’s practice. During the conversation, he hinted that he could be back in the game far sooner than some thought.

“I want to be out there. I want to be out there as soon as I can.” LT Ronnie Stanley discusses his recovery. pic.twitter.com/mmthCFMPO2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 29, 2022

Stanley stated, “Like you said, we don’t want to rush things. We want to make sure that I’m able to play and to be here for the whole season. I think things are going really well, things are going according to plan. I want to be out there as soon as I can.”

Stanley went on to say, “I’m itching to get out there with my teammates and I’m really close.”

Following these comments, Stanley ended with a statement that should excite all fans ahead of the Ravens matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley said there’s a chance he could make his 2022 debut against the Bills on Sunday. “You might see me this week,” Stanley said. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 29, 2022

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Stanley stated, “You might see me this week.”

In a matchup between juggernauts in the Ravens vs the Bills, Stanley’s presence could be a true game changer. And it would also be a huge storyline heading into a potential game of the year.