Linebacker Roquan Smith was a good addition to the Baltimore Ravens defense last season, and he expects performance to be even better in his first full year with the Ravens, from both himself and the team as a whole.

“I'm just excited to get out there and fly around with the guys, because I think we're in for something special,” Roquan Smith said on The Lounge podcast, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “And I think myself, personally, I think it's going to be probably my best year, at least the way I feel physically and mentally.”

It has been a big offseason for the Ravens. The questions regarding Lamar Jackson long-term future with the team are gone, as he finally signed an extension with the team this offseason. The wide receiver room is bolstered with the additions of Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers. Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the team in free agency, while Zay Flowers was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft out of Boston College.

Smith believes he will have a successful year due to having familiarity in defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald's defense. That should apply for everyone on the Ravens, as the 2022 season was the first season for Mike Macdonald after Wink Martindale was let go by the team.

It will be intriguing to watch the Ravens defense to see if Roquan Smith and the unit as a whole can take a leap in performance for the 2023 NFL season. If they can, the Ravens could be a dangerous team.