Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith is ready to put on a show in the Ravens’ regular-season opener against the champion Kansas City Chiefs. The back-to-back Super Bowl champion Chiefs are hosting the Ravens in Thursday’s opener, which Smith says is the perfect stage to send a message right out of the gate of the 2024 NFL season.

“What way to have a bigger show than when the whole entire world is watching you? Regardless of what happened last year, that’s last year. This is a completely new season,” Smith said, per NBC Sports’ Michael David Smith. “The whole world is going to be watching, people from all over. I’m very excited about our defense, and our offense, special teams as well, to put a show on in front of the entire world, and look good while we’re doing it.”

Smith and the Ravens lost the AFC Championship to the Chiefs last season, and they are motivated to spoil the night of Kansas City’s ring ceremony at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. How could you blame them? After losing the AFC championship by one touchdown (17-10) to the Chiefs, Smith and the Ravens should be determined to beat the team that ended their season in 2023.

Roquan Smith’s $100 million contract extension with the Ravens

After a mid-season trade from the Chicago Bears, Roquan Smith signed a five-year, $100 million contract extension with the Ravens in 2023, making him the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history. Smith requested a trade from the Bears while in the final year of his rookie contract.

The Ravens secured the two-time Pro Bowler ahead of the offseason, making him the anchor of their defense for the foreseeable future.

“Since he’s been here, Roquan has been a leader on and off the field, impressing us with his attitude and desire to be great player and teammate every day,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “There is certainly a standard of defense in Baltimore, and Roquan has proven that he can surpass that lofty mark.”

Smith, who anticipated contract negotiations to extend into the offseason, appreciated the Ravens’ due diligence in completing a deal sooner rather than later.

“That meant a lot to me, like knowing that someone that actually came out to get me,” Smith said, per NFL.com. “Getting out in free agency, I maybe could have gotten more, but I’m happy where I’m at, and I want to be on a team that has a chance to compete year in and year out to hoist the Lombardi. So that’s my main goal, and that’s my main focus.”

The Chiefs will host the Ravens this Thursday.