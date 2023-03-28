A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The entire NFL world has been left floored by Lamar Jackson’s revelation on Monday that he had already made a trade request from the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month. Even before that announcement, all eyes were already on Jackson. But now that he’s finally made his desire to leave the Ravens via a trade public, he can expect to receive a much more intense level of attention from the media, fans — and of course, NFL general managers.

Speaking of front offices, Ravens president Sashi Brown has expressed the team’s desire to still keep Lamar Jackson in the fold.

“We love Lamar (Jackson). We’re committed to getting something done,” Brown said (h/t Jamison Hensley of ESPN).

The Ravens are still in control of Lamar Jackson after using their non-exclusive franchise tag on the quarterback this offseason. That tag carries a value of $32.4 million in 2023. But since it’s not the exclusive type of the franchise tag, Lamar Jackson can still negotiate for another contract with other teams, with Baltimore having a say in whether they would match that deal to retain Jackson. If they refuse to do that and let Lamar Jackson walk away, the Ravens will get compensation in the form of two first-round picks.

Jackson’s trade request, however, changes the complexion of this highly intriguing offseason saga in the NFL. Every team with a need under center should at least kick the tires on the potential of trading for the former NFL MVP. Jackson is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league and is also still just 26 years old. He might not have even reached his peak yet.

Potential Lamar Jackson landing spots after trade request

The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the teams most linked to Lamar Jackson following the news of his trade request from the Ravens. Quarterback stability has been a major issue for the Colts ever since the retirement of Andrew Luck. Then there’s also that team from the AFC East, with the New York Jets being another candidate to pull off a Lamar Jackson trade, and that’s despite the ongoing Aaron Rodgers drama. In other words, there shouldn’t be a shortage of teams looking at the direction of Jackson at the moment.

In 2022, Jackson passed for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions across 12 games played.