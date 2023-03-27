My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Lamar Jackson‘s contract saga with the Baltimore Ravens has been one of the top storylines of the NFL offseason so far, and it looks like a resolution could be coming shortly. Jackson took to Twitter to announce that he requested a trade off of the Ravens on March 2nd, and it seems like he doesn’t intend on suiting up for Baltimore anytime in the near future.

As a result, NFL fans everywhere are frantically trying to figure out where Jackson could land in a trade if the Ravens deal him. Interest in Jackson hasn’t been outrageously high, but there are several quarterback needy teams across the league right now that could change their mind now that they know Jackson wants out of Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson next team odds: Colts +225

Patriots +450

Falcons +600

Lions +650

Buccaneers +800

Jets +900

Panthers +1000

Commanders +1000

Titans +1000

Packers +1000

Dolphins +1000

49ers +1500 pic.twitter.com/cjgLyhgtp4 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) March 27, 2023

Odds of which team Jackson lands with have begun to pop up, with the Indianapolis Colts appearing to be the consensus favorite to land Jackson at this point. According to BetOnline Sportsbook, the Colts have +300 odds to land Jackson, which is easily the lowest of any team in the league. The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions follow them up with +550 odds, while the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins all come in at +800.

There are also a handful of other specials involving Jackson’s future, such as whether or not he will play for the Ravens or another team in Week 1 of the 2023 season(-225 start for any other team, +175 start for Ravens, or +550 does not start for any team), how many starts he will make (over 12.5 comes in at -140, under 12.5 is at +100), and whether or not his team will make the playoffs in 2023 (-130 yes, -110 no).

The intrigue levels are at an all time high here, and it will be interesting to see if Jackson ends up getting dealt by the Ravens now that his trade request is public.