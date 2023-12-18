Ravens quickly find a running back replacement for the injured Keaton Mitchell in the form of former Pro Bowler Melvin Gordon

The Baltimore Ravens are wasting little time in adding a new player to their running back room, following the serious injury sustained by undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell in the team's 23-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He comes with plenty of experience, and even a Super Bowl ring.

Baltimore is “expected to sign” two-time Pro Bowl selection Melvin Gordon III to its active roster, according to The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. The 30-year-old, who is best known for his tenure with the Los Angeles Chargers, played in two games for the Ravens early in the season before being relegated to the practice squad. He has 13 carries for 53 rushing yards and three receptions for 46 receiving yards.

Running the football is a central component of this team's offense. Lamar Jackson displayed his supreme elusiveness on Sunday night, while power back Gus Edwards continues to be a touchdown machine (scored 11th of season). One of the reasons Baltimore's rushing attack is so effective, though, is because of the depth its backfield typically possesses. With Keaton Mitchell likely done for the rest of the season, that now comes into question.

The 21-year-old speedster was enjoying an efficient night on the ground in Jacksonville, totaling nine carries for 73 yards and two catches for an additional 15 yards. He suffered a left knee injury in the fourth quarter after being tripped up on a tackle and was carted off the field.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Melvin Gordon can still be an effective change-of-pace running back for this offense. His return to NFL action will come under some bright lights, as the AFC-leading Ravens (11-3) take on the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers (11-3) in a Monday Night Football showdown on Christmas Day.