A huge day for Gus Edwards and the Baltimore Ravens' rushing attack was too much for the Seattle Seahawks en route to team history being made.

Running back Gus Edwards rode the Baltimore Ravens' huge day on the ground into the team's record book on Sunday.

In their 37-3 thrashing of the Seattle Seahawks, the Ravens amassed 298 yards running the ball. Edwards punched in two touchdowns , giving him six touchdowns across his last three games. That ties Marcus Robinson (2003) and Willis McGahee (2009) as the most scores over a three-game span in Ravens team history, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Edwards scored twice in the second quarter, giving Baltimore leads of 7-0 and 14-0. He finished the game with 52 carries on five yards. Most of his yards came via a 42-yard carry on the opening play from scrimmage of the third quarter.

His two-touchdown day gave Edwards seven scores on the season, matching his career-high after just nine games.

Edwards wasn't the only running back who feasted on Seattle's porous rushing defense on Sunday.

Undrafted rookie Keaton Michell ran roughshod, earning 138 yards on just nine carries. He took a 40-yard rush to the house at the end of the third quarter to extend the Ravens' lead to 30-3. Mitchell also had a 60-yard rush on the day.

Baltimore's 200+ yard day on the ground was the 27th time the team has rushed for that many yards in a game since drafting quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2018.

In what was supposed to be a competitive affair of two first-place teams, the Ravens dominated their NFC counterpart for 60 minutes. QB Geno Smith barely cracked the 150-yard mark passing, while the team ran the ball 15 times for just 28 yards.

Baltimore improved to 7-2, scoring 30+ points in its third straight game.