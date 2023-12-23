Lamar Jackson has huge defender in Hall of Famer Steve Young, and he gets a chance to step up in Ravens Monday night game vs. 49ers

Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young is a big believer in Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Young has heard the criticism of Jackson that he is somewhat limited and not capable of playing the game in a manner similar to Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, but the former 49er great is not buying any of it.

Hall of Fame QB Steve Young had to get STUFF OFF HIS CHEST as it pertains to Lamar Jackson. “Don’t tell me, ‘Well, that’s Lamar – he can’t do certain things.’ I pull my hair out … because do not diminish the potential of what Lamar Jackson can be in the game today. The game… pic.twitter.com/SwQjSEE7gO — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) December 23, 2023

Not only did Young defend Jackson, he did it in a passionate and far-reaching manner. Perhaps Young was recalling the criticism he heard when he replaced Joe Montana in the San Francisco lineup because observers felt he simply could not match Montana's passing skill. By the time that Young concluded his NFL career in 1999, he was a 3-time first-team All-Pro and a 7-time Pro Bowler.

“Don’t tell me, ‘Well, that’s Lamar – he can’t do certain things.’ I pull my hair out … because do not diminish the potential of what Lamar Jackson can be in the game today. The game is his game.

“I beg. I beg them to continue to take chances to let him develop because I still believe that, like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar could be the greatest player. You see Patrick headed that direction. And I think he and Lamar could go head-to-head for 10 more years.”

Like Jackson, Young was known for his running ability and athleticism at the start of his career. However, he developed into one of the game's most effective and accurate passers.

Lamar Jackson and the AFC-leading Ravens will be on a national stage Monday night when they face the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers. This game has Super Bowl implications, and Lamar Jackson will square off against the 49ers' Brock Purdy.