Published November 18, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens, coming off a bye in Week 10, are preparing for a Week 11 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. With a win on Sunday, the AFC North-leading Ravens could further establish their place above the Cincinnati Bengals and extend their winning streak to four games. Fortunately, the team will have quarterback Lamar Jackson under center following a scare on Friday that saw the signal-caller miss practice. On the other hand, Jackson’s teammate and crucial contributor to the Ravens’ offense may not be as lucky. According to a report from NBC Sports Edge, tight end Mark Andrews will be a game-time decision for Week 11’s game on Sunday.

Fantasy managers who have relied on Andrews in the 2022 NFL season have been largely pleased with his production. According to 4for4, Andrews is the TE2 overall in point-per-reception scoring (PPR), with an average of 15.2 points per game. Moreover, the former third-round NFL draft pick has the largest target share (29%) and air yards share (35.8%) of any tight end in the league this year. To put it simply, Andrews is the cornerstone of this Ravens’ passing attack.

Should he miss the Ravens-Panthers game, fantasy managers could look to pivot to rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, who finished as the TE3 overall in PPR from Week 8 to Week 9 in relief of the ailing Andrews. It would be wise to plan ahead no on the off chance Andrews does not suit up. Regardless of what happens with Mark Andrews, will the Ravens be able to rise to the occasion and take down the lowly Panthers in Week 11?