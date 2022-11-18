Published November 18, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The AFC North division-leading Baltimore Ravens, fresh off a bye week, are preparing for a Week 11 showdown against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. With a victory on Sunday, the Ravens could further cement their status above the Cincinnati Bengals and extend their winning streak to four games. On Friday, the team had a bit of a scare when quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice with an illness. However, according to Jamison Hensley, head coach John Harbaugh says the electric former NFL MVP will start against the Panthers despite his absence.

Ravens fans everywhere are assuredly sighing a breath of relief with this update. The two-time Pro Bowl signal-caller has been highly effective in the 2022 NFL season, throwing for 1768 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference. Jackson has also been a difference-maker in the rushing attack as his 635 yards rank 13th-highest in the league among all players, including running backs.

Should Jackson’s status change for any reason, backup Tyler Huntley received first-team reps in practice on Friday, per Hensley. Huntley, who started four games in relief of Jackson in 2021, has performed well in his career to date, though it appears there is little reason to believe that he will see playing time in Sunday’s home contest.

Will Lamar Jackson and the Ravens be able to rise to the occasion, topple the struggling Panthers, and secure a victory on Sunday? Regardless of the illness scare, it seems the team will have its best foot forward in its Week 11 effort.