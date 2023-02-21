Despite contract talks between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens going anything but smooth, everyone knows just how special of a player the QB is, including recently hired offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

While it remains to be seen if Jackson stays with the franchise this offseason or not, Monken is clearly excited about working with the best dual-threat signal-caller in the NFL.

Via the team’s Twitter:

“Elite. You know he’s got an elite skillset. It’s obvious when you watch him on film the things he can do with the football, the plays that he makes and I think he’s underrated as a passer, I think so, when it comes to his ability to make plays and throw it down the field. You’ve all seen it, I’m like you, I watch what you guys watch and it’s pretty amazing.”

Monken is spot on. Despite how truly electric Lamar is though, he’s been unable to reach an extension with the Ravens over the last couple of years. There is a chance they franchise tag him, but the former Louisville standout clearly wants a bigger deal. That just delays negotiations some more.

Nevertheless, it’s showtime whenever Jackson steps on the gridiron. Last season, the 26-year-old threw for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Not massive passing numbers, but you have to remember he’s also the team’s leading rusher. Lamar ran for 764 yards (6.8 yards per carry) and three touchdowns as well before going on the shelf with a season-ending knee injury.

By the sounds of it, Monken would love to work with Lamar Jackson in 2023. And unless he hits free agency, it will most likely happen.