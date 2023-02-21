NFL free agency is right around the corner and a lot of eyes will be on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. After what has been a neverending contract situation, Jackson’s future with the Ravens continues to remain up in the air.

On Tuesday, the franchise tag period officially opened up. Reports surfaced that the Ravens could use the tag on Jackson with hopes of negotiating a bigger deal. However, ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley gave a murky update regarding Jackson’s future with the franchise:

It has been a long road of discussions for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, and Hensley’s latest report doesn’t give a clear update. Rather, it provides even more questions regarding the future of Jackson, and the uncertainty remains at an all-time high in Baltimore.

If the Ravens can’t come to a deal and  Jackson does enter NFL free agency, he should have plenty of suitors and he will be the biggest name on the market from the QB position.

🚨 Want A FREE Photoshop With You And Your GOAT Player?
RECOMMENDED
Todd Monken, Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Ravens’ new OC Todd Monken gushes about ‘underrated’ Lamar Jackson

Quinn Allen ·

Falcons, Falcons predictions, Arthur Smith, Lamar Jackson Falcons

4 bold Falcons predictions for 2023 NFL offseason

Jonathan Alfano ·

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, Ravens Franchise tag, Lamar Jackson franchise tag

How much would Lamar Jackson make on franchise tag?

Alex Sabri ·

In 2022, he threw for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and rushed for 764 with three scores, all while missing five games. So, the Ravens need to act quickly before free agency begins, otherwise, they could be on the market for a new signal-caller.

Will the Ravens tag him and attempt to work out a larger deal? Or will Jackson’s camp compromise and agree to a smaller deal to stay in Baltimore? Nobody knows, but the situation regarding Jackson will be one of the biggest storylines to monitor over the next few weeks before the free agency period.