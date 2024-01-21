The former Baltimore wide receiver was electrified by the Ravens' dominant playoff win.

The Baltimore Ravens crushed the Houston Texans 34-10 on Saturday and it wasn't just Ravens fans who were electrified by quarterback Lamar Jackson's performance.

Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith watched the game, and shared on social media just how excited he was to be witness to it:

“Today was wild crazy! I had goosebumps watching the @Ravens play. The bank was ROCKING!”

Smith knows a thing or two about playoff success with the Ravens, having been part of Baltimore's Super Bowl XLVII win against the San Francisco 49ers 34–31. Smith ended the game with two catches for a total of 35 yards.in 2011. He also won Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 100 rushing yards with two more scores on the ground. With that performance, Jackson has the most 100+ yard rushing performances by a quarterback (3) in NFL playoff history, passing Colin Kaepernick (2).

But it wasn't just Jackson and the Ravens offense that got the job done. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh credited a noisy fanbase for helping the defense show up big in a game where they didn't allow a touchdown (Texas only found the end zone on a punt return).

‘”[The fans] were amazing. 6 false start penalties… Man, it was deafening out there.' – Ravens coach John Harbaugh on the Baltimore crowd”

The Ravens defense held a red-hot CJ Stroud to 175 passing yards and zero touchdowns on the day. The Texans were also limited to 38 yards on the ground.

The Ravens will play in their fifth AFC Championship game since they began playing in Baltimore. They'll take on the winner of Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens didn't face either team in the regular season.