By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens were already without Lamar Jackson in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but now it looks like they’ll be reaching even further down the pecking order. After Tyler Huntley suffered an injury early in the second half against the Steelers, Anthony Brown was seen warming up on the sidelines. Huntley was spotted heading to the locker room after he was examined in the medical tent following a big hit on an attempted rush on third down, via Jeff Zrebiec.

After the Ravens forced an interception from Mitchell Trubisky in the end zone, it was Brown who led the offense onto the field for the next drive. Per Andrew Siciliano, Huntley is in the concussion protocol.

Brown was activated by the Ravens ahead of the Week 14 clash. He has not featured in a game for the team this season, but with Lamar Jackson sidelined due to a knee injury, the Ravens called him up from the practice squad on Sunday. After Huntley was injured on his rushing attempt, Brown is set to take over as the quarterback, at least for the time being.

Brown most recently played for the Oregon Ducks during the 2021 college football season. In 2021, he completed 250-of-390 pass attempts for 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. A capable rusher, Brown racked up 658 yards with nine rushing TDs for the Ducks, too.

This will be his first taste of NFL action having gone undrafted in 2022 and latching on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

Prior to the injury, Tyler Huntley had completed 8-of-12 pass attempts for 88 yards and rushed nine times for 31 yards.