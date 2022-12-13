By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens lead the AFC North despite playing without their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Their backup, Tyler Huntley, has manned the ship in Jackson’s absence. However, Huntley picked up a concussion in the Ravens Week 14 win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Tuesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh updated Huntley’s status, per Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley.

Harbaugh noted that while Huntley is still in the concussion protocol, he was able to participate in Tuesday’s walk-through practice. That is a great first sign with regards to Huntley’s availability for Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson however did not practice and is unlikely to play with his knee injury. The Ravens have been without Jackson since injuring his knee early in the Week 12 win over the Denver Broncos.

Huntley played the rest of that game and most of the game against the Steelers, and did as best as could be expected. The 24-year-old quarterback out of Utah has a similar skill set to Jackson. He is a great athlete who can use his legs to break the pocket and extend plays. However, Huntley’s inability to consistently throw the ball accurately has been his biggest problem as a pro.

It certainly does not help when most of the Ravens skill position players have been banged up. The team’s top option at wide receiver are Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson. Rashod Bateman is on IR and gone for the rest of the season.

The Ravens did get a boost to the backfield last week as J.K. Dobbins returned. Baltimore will likely need to lean on its ground game even more until Jackson returns.