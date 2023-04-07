Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Before joining the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill spent the first six years of his NFL career playing with Chris Jones on the Kansas City Chiefs. While Hill might be with the Dolphins now, the wide receiver still found time to poke fun at his former Chiefs’ teammate.

A video of a large monkey fruit has gone viral on Twitter. When Hill saw the video, his immediate reaction was to think of Jones.

Chris Jones in the off-season 🤤 https://t.co/BI1VLWxiMp — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 6, 2023

Hill and Jones are no strangers to trash talk. The two clearly grew close during their time in Kansas City. They were both selected in the 2016 NFL Draft. But while they may admire their time together, the pair has no problem tossing brutal bars in each other’s direction.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jones will need a pretty solid comeback for this one though. Hill came out of nowhere with the haymaker and hit Jones where it hurts.

However, even if Jones does a slight bit of overeating in the offseason, it hasn’t seemed to matter come game time. The defensive lineman is coming off of another standout season, leading the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. Jones had an impressive 15.5 sacks on his way to his fourth Pro Bowl and first All-Pro nomination.

Tyreek Hill’s latest roast gives the Dolphins’ wide receiver the upper hand in the verbal spar. But Chris Jones will have an opportunity to respond when the Chiefs take on Miami next season. Perhaps a little added weight wouldn’t hurt Jones for when both parties meet on the football field.