The Baltimore Ravens are not quite exchanging blows with the Kansas City Chiefs. A big problem that the former has been encountering was their defensive holes. Their fans have been quite observant about how Zach Orr has been utilizing their players like Roquan Smith. While Patrick Mahomes has been absolutely feasting efficiently on offense, the away team's faithful were not too happy.

Zach Orr was the subject of a lot of criticism during the start of the Ravens' clash with the Chiefs. The defensive coordinator decided to put Roquan Smith on Rashee Rice and the fans were not too pleased with that decision. Eventually, it snowballed into other problems which gave Patrick Mahomes' squad a lead in the middle of the second quarter. Ravens fans were quite livid.

“Why the f*** is Malik Harrison on Pacheco and why is Roquan guarding Rashee Rice?? Use your f***ing head, Zach Orr,” a fan wrote.

Another member of the Ravens faithful did not hold back with how they felt, “WHAT DA F*** IS ZACH ORR DOING WITH THESE TRASH ASS ZONES… Man the f*** up Humphrey or Stephens on Rice, Wiggins on Worthy, and Hamilton on Kelce… GOT HARRISON SLOW A** OUT THERE AND ROQUAN IN ZONE ON RICE SMFH FIX THAT S*** ASAP.”

“Hey Zach Orr, maybe feel free to adjust so that Roquan Smith isn’t consistently covering Rashee Rice,” another fan declared.

Ravens' secondary gets cooked in the first half

So far, the Chiefs offense has made the most out of the 21 plays that the Ravens have allowed. Patrick Mahomes is leading the charge well by darting nine out of 13 passing attempts for 117 yards. The Chiefs' signal-caller has thrown to five different weapons with all of them netting an average gain of at least 11 yards per catch. It is going to be a long game as the Ravens try to scour for answers.