The Baltimore Ravens and their pursuit of sealing the AFC North took a major hit Saturday. The division leader watched wide receiver Zay Flowers leave early against the Cleveland Browns.

The second-year wideout left during the first half. NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo added how Flowers went straight to the locker room after being examined in the medical tent. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network then reported Flowers got listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Flowers left catching just one pass for 12 yards. He also dropped a costly pass early that would've given Baltimore a first down. The Ravens, though, sat comfortably with a 14-0 lead with under 10 minutes to go in the second quarter.

Flowers entered M&T Bank Stadium producing his first-ever 1,000-yard season. He tallied 1,047 yards before facing the Browns. But his ailment could alter his status ahead of the AFC playoffs.

Ravens' playoff outlook with Zay Flowers questionable

The Ravens control their own destiny in their season finale. Beating the Browns secures the AFC North title for Baltimore — which hands the franchise its first back-to-back division crowns since 2018 and 2019.

But what's the highest seed Baltimore can clinch? Regardless of a win, Baltimore looks set on landing the third overall seed.

The Ravens own the tiebreaker over the AFC South champion Houston Texans, smacking them 31-2 on Christmas day. Baltimore already owns a far better record than the current 9-7 Texans.

The Ravens would host the Los Angeles Chargers if they hold off the Browns. The Bolts own the sixth seed in the postseason. A loss to the Raiders doesn't damage the Chargers' seeding.

But now, Baltimore may need to operate without its fast-growing weapon Flowers. The 5-foot-9 wideout has produced consecutive 70-catch seasons so far in his career. He was four catches shy from matching his rookie total of 77 receptions. Flowers quickly established himself as the top WR target for two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson.