The Baltimore Ravens easily defeated the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, clinching the AFC North title and the third seed in the conference. However, the Ravens lost an important offensive weapon in the first half of Saturday’s game when wideout Zay Flowers exited with a knee injury.

Tests revealed that Flowers suffered a knee sprain against the Browns, according to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz on X. The second-year receiver is considered week-to-week and will undergo further testing.

Flowers caught just one pass for 12 yards before being forced from the Week 18 contest. He was initially examined in the medical tent on the sideline before heading to the locker room. The former first-round draft pick had an excellent sophomore season with 74 receptions for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns. He also was selected to his first career Pro Bowl.

The Ravens improved to 12-5 with their fourth straight win Saturday. The victory ensured that the Pittsburgh Steelers would be unable to catch Baltimore in the division. While securing their postseason spot, the Ravens also made some impressive NFL history in Week 18.

The Ravens hope to have wideout Zay Flowers available for the playoffs

Veteran running back Derrick Henry had another monster game, rushing for 138 yards and two scores on 20 carries. He finished the season with 1,921 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, becoming the first player ever to reach 1,800 yards and 16 TDs twice in a career.

Meanwhile Lamar Jackson’s dominance was on full display. The versatile passer became the first quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards and run for 900 yards in the same season. He also extended his career QB rushing record, as his 6,110 yards are the most by a signal caller in league history.

The Ravens now must wait to find out who they’ll take on in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. They could end up facing a familiar foe next weekend if the Steelers fall to the sixth seed. They split the season series with their division rivals in 2024.

Whoever the Ravens matchup against in the postseason, the team hopes Flowers is able to suit up. His availability will be updated after additional testing in the next few days.