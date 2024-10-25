The Baltimore Ravens have hit their stride entering Week 8 and received more positive news ahead of their divisional clash with the Cleveland Browns. With their stiff test against the Browns' defense looming, the Ravens appear on track to have standout wide receiver Zay Flowers in the lineup.

After missing the first two practice sessions of the week, Flowers was present and practiced on Friday according to ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley. Per Hensley, Flowers was upbeat, running onto the field and “dancing off to the side” before drills even began. Considering the 24-year-old was dealing with an ankle injury, his progression is a positive sign for his Week 8 availability.

The second-year wideout is currently Lamar Jackson's top target, leading the team in all major receiving categories. Through seven games, Flowers has posted 34 catches on 49 targets for 412 receiving yards and one touchdown.

For as successful as Flowers has been, he was limited by his ankle in Week 7 to just one catch for 11 yards. The Boston College alum faces potentially his toughest matchup on paper in Week 8 against the Browns' cornerback duo of Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II.

Along with Flowers, Baltimore is optimistic that key defenders Marlon Humphrey and Travis Jones will be available for Week 8. Humphrey is questionable with a knee injury, and Jones is out nursing his ankle.

Ravens seek sixth straight win in Week 8

If Flowers is able to suit up in Week 8, the Ravens should be in prime position to continue their recent hot streak and improve to 6-2 on the year. After a sluggish 0-2 start, Baltimore has not lost since Week 2 and has developed into arguably the best team in the NFL after seven weeks.

The Ravens are catching the Browns at the best possible time as they look to pick up their second win in as many games against AFC North foes. Cleveland is coming off an injury to quarterback DeShaun Watson in Week 7 while still adjusting to life without Amari Cooper. The Browns are just 1-6 on the year and have lost five straight.

While the Ravens are not immune to disappointing losses — they lost to the Raiders in Week 2 — Jackson has led their offense to score 30 or more points in four straight games, including two of more than 40.

If Flowers and Humphrey are ruled out of the game, they will have their next chance to play in Week 9, when the team returns home to face the Denver Broncos.