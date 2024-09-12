Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers‘ birthday was on Sept. 11, and he decided to let X, formerly Twitter, know it was his special day. The way he let everyone know was hilarious, as he told himself happy birthday in the tweet.

“Happy Birthday @ZayFlowers, Hope You Have A Great And Blessed Day At practice,” Flowers tweeted.

Many people were confused about the tweet, and they immediately replied with several different things. One user tweeted “bro Got CTE.”

Another person claimed that Flowers must have been on his burner account, while others posted memes such as the two Spider-Mans pointing at each other.

There could have been numerous things that made Flowers tweet that, but most likely just wanted to show himself some love on his birthday.

Zay Flowers stepping up as one of Ravens' top receivers

Zay Flowers has a good chance of becoming one of the top wide receivers on the Baltimore Ravens. In Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Lamar Jackson targeted Flowers the second most, and he hauled in six of the catches for 37 yards. At the end of the game, it looked like Jackson targeted Flowers in the end zone which could have helped the Ravens win or tie the game, depending on if they kicked a field goal or went for the two-point conversion.

At the end of the game, Jackson said that he wasn't targeting Flowers on the play.