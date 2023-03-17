What are the Baltimore Ravens going to do moving forward? They want to return to the NFL playoffs, but have they rebuilt their roster well enough so far during NFL Free Agency? Do they even have a QB right now? Who’s left for them to acquire as they prepare for the 2023 regular season? Here we’ll look at the 4 best NFL free agents still available to round out the roster of the Ravens.

The Ravens ended up in second place in the AFC North with a record of 10-7. Lamar Jackson, their quarterback, played in another season that was cut short due to injury. Sadly this may cause him to leave the Ravens. The team needs to decide whether or not to pay Jackson the high level of fully guaranteed money he wants. Obviously, that is their biggest offseason concern. However, they also have other areas to address.

The biggest question for the team is the quarterback position. They could choose to keep Jackson, or they could trade him for a quarterback or high draft picks. Additionally, the team needs to focus on adding depth to several positions. These include running back, wide receiver, tight end, offensive line, middle linebacker, and cornerback. Although they have starters in these positions, the team needs to prepare for potential injuries. They also just lost LG Ben Powers, who has signed with the Denver Broncos. This means that guard is also an area of need.

Take note that we won’t include Lamar Jackson in the following list anymore. That’s just low-hanging fruit. Of course, the Ravens gotta get that done.

Let’s look at the best free agents still available to round out the roster of the Ravens.

1. Shaquill Griffin

In the prime of his career, Shaquill Griffin had a few solid seasons in Jacksonville. The cornerback was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks and spent four seasons there. He was even named a 2019 Pro Bowl alternate and posted impressive numbers. After the Seahawks did not re-sign him, he signed a three-year contract with the Jaguars and continued to perform well. He even recorded 49 tackles, seven passes defended, and a forced fumble in his first season.

Although Griffin was limited to only five games due to injury last season, he is known for being one of the most underrated cornerbacks in the NFL when healthy. He is versatile, excels in coverage, and is also a good run defender. In addition, Griffin has a reputation for making good decisions on the field and not committing many penalties. All these make him a valuable asset for a team like the Ravens, who need a solid cornerback.

2. Dalton Risner

Dalton Risner played consistently for the Broncos’ offensive line in 2022. That’s despite their mediocre performance overall. In addition to his skills in the field, Risner offers leadership and flexibility in different positions. Those are things that can certainly help the Ravens.

Recall that the Broncos drafted Risner in the second round of the 2019 draft, marking a shift towards investing in their offensive line. Now, Risner has been consistently average according to his PFF scores, with grades ranging from 59.0 to 64.4 over the past four years. However, he has not really had a standout season. By comparison, the top guards in the league often have scores in the low 90s or high 80s, with the highest-scoring guards in 2022 reaching grades of 95.0, 87.5, and 80.2. Risner’s best might still be ahead of him, and maybe the Ravens can benefit from that.

Adam Thielen has been one of the most dependable players in the red zone in recent years. That makes him a prominent free agent at his position after being released by the Minnesota Vikings. Although he may not be in his prime anymore, Thielen remains a valuable NFL player with a track record of success. During his nine seasons with the Vikings, Thielen caught 534 passes for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns.

Randy Moss

Justin Jefferson

Cris Carter

Anthony Carter

Adam Thielen If this is the end for Thielen in Minnesota, his legacy as a top-five WR in #Vikings history will remain for decades. One of the best stories the NFL has ever seen. pic.twitter.com/9ebcrevMd1 — Rob Searles (@RobBob17) March 10, 2023

In the 2022 season, though, Thielen’s performance was not as impressive as in previous years. He finished with just 70 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns. However, those numbers would still be considered successful for many other players. Thielen is now free to explore his options and find the best fit for his skills. We feel like he could bring his proven skill set to a team just like the Ravens.

4. DJ Chark

After recovering from an injury, DJ Chark signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Detroit Lions. However, he was plagued by injuries again in 2022, playing only 11 games. Towards the end of the season, though, he began to perform better. He even racked up 404 receiving yards from Weeks 12 to 18, which ranked 23rd among all wide receivers. Yes, he caught just 30 passes for 502 yards overall. Still, his 16.7 yards per reception average demonstrate his productivity when healthy. Despite his injury-prone history, Chark’s performance could land him another one-year deal with another team.

Considering the Baltimore Ravens’ need to improve their depth in the receiving corps, Chark could potentially be a good fit for this squad. And if they can manage to have Jackson stay put, his connection with Chark could be one to watch.