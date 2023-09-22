The Baltimore Ravens Week 3 matchup pits them against another AFC South bottom-feeder the Indianapolis Colts. The Ravens easily dispatched the Houston Texans in Week 1 before securing a tougher win against divisional rivals the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 to go to 2-0. This fast start puts Baltimore at the top of the tough AFC North, and as the favorite in this week's matchup against the Colts, the Ravens have a good chance to close out the weekend at 3-0. Ahead of the Ravens-Colts game, we’ll be making our Ravens Week 3 predictions.

Here are three things to expect from the Ravens this Sunday:

3) Don't expect a Gus Edwards breakout game

Everything seems aligned for Gus Edwards to have a big game this Saturday: starting running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the year and backup Justice Hill is unlikely to play, leaving Gus Edwards as the only healthy RB on the Ravens roster. But not so fast. The Ravens are notorious for evenly distributing carries, even when there only seems to be one lead back.

Even as injuries have often caused Baltimore to rotate running backs like a lazy Susan, since the start of the 2020 season, only one Ravens running back has exceeded 20 carries in a game. That was Kenyan Drake against the Saints last year. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is averaging more than 10 carries per game during this span and is clearly the focal point of this rushing attack, putting a cap on the backs around him. The Ravens also added Drake to the practice squad this week, and the veteran back figures to feature in the offense if Hill is out on Sunday.

While helpless against the pass, the Indianapolis Colts defense is giving up just 78.5 rushing yards per game, further impeding Gus Edwards' path to success on the ground.

2) Baltimore's defense keeps Indy out of the end zone

The Indianapolis Colts offense has been solid despite some uncertainty at the quarterback position. The team scored 52 points across its two games this season (equal to Baltimore's total) with Anthony Richardson demonstrating his threat on the ground and Gardner Minshew providing an aerial threat. Minshew came in for a concussed Richardson during the second quarter last week and led Indy to a pair of touchdown drives and a field goal. Richardson is questionable heading into this Week 3 matchup and the Colts have disclosed very little information on his status as the rookie remains in the concussion protocol and has not practiced this week.

The Colts offer few offensive weapons outside of Richardson, and even if he does play, it will be a low-scoring afternoon for the visitors — who will not score a touchdown. Expect a similar game to Baltimore's 25-9 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 1, regardless of who is at QB.

1) Zay Flowers has his first 100-yard receiving game

Rookie wideout Zay Flowers is over to a strong start in his rookie year, totaling 13 catches for 140 yards across two games. Alongside tight end Mark Andrews, Flowers is clearly one of Lamar Jackson's top targets. This week, Flowers faces a porous Colts secondary that is allowing 287 yards per game in the air —fourth-most in the NFL. The rookie receiver has twice as many targets this year as any other Baltimore wide receiver, putting him in a good position for a strong showing against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.