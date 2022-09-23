The contract negotiations between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson captured the attention of fans before the 2022 season. Many fans expected the two sides to agree to a deal before the self-imposed dealing of Opening Day. Unfortunately, they failed to meet in the middle, and Jackson will become a free agent after the 2022 season.

At the time, many reports indicate that the main point that Lamar Jackson and the Ravens disagreed upon is the guaranteed money. It was reported that Jackson wanted a contract similar to what the Browns gave Deshaun Watson. However, according to a new rumor, the money wasn’t the only thing that was disputed: the contract length was also a crucial factor. (via You Pod to Win the Game)

“A sticking point in that contract negotiation that has definitely been underreported is the number of years… You hear that the Baltimore Ravens wanted a six-year contract. Lamar Jackson does not want a six-year contract, he wants a four-year contract…I do think that’s a bigger sticking point than maybe people realize.”

A shorter contract benefits Jackson more than it benefits the Ravens. A shorter contract like that gives the player more freedom and flexibility to do what he wants. If he ever decides that he wants to change teams, a four-year contract allows him to do that much more smoothly.

For now, though, the Ravens and Jackson have cast aside these contract negotiations on hold. They are currently focused on doing one thing: winning the Super Bowl. They look to bounce back against New England after an embarrassing comeback loss in Week 2 against Miami.