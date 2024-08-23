ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the final warm-up for two post-season hopefuls as the Baltimore Ravens face the Green Bay Packers. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Ravens-Packers prediction and pick.

The Ravens enter this final preseason game sitting at 1-1 on the preseason. They opened up the pre-season with a loss to the Eagles. It was a back-and-forth game that ended with a last-second field goal from Jake Elliott that gave the Eagles the win. They would then face the Falcons last week. The Ravens held the lead into the previous fourth quarter when the Falcons scored with 36 seconds left. They would go for two the win, but the Ravens' defense would hold and they would win 13-12.

Meanwhile, the Packers are 1-1 in the preseason. They were solid in their first pre-season game, taking a 23-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. Still, with no starters playing, the Packers would fall to the Broncos. The only point the Packers would muster was a safety in the third quarter, a Zach Wilson was sacked in the end zone.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Ravens-Packers Odds

Baltimore Ravens: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +125

Green Bay Packers: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -145

Over: 33.5 (-115)

Under: 33.5 (-105)

How to Watch Ravens vs. Packers Preseason

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: WBAL (Baltimore) / WGBA (Green Bay)

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for a free trial)

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Ravens have started their starters for the most part in this preseason. Lamar Jackson has not taken a snap and will most likely be out for this game as well. Most likely Josh Johnson, Devin Leary, and Emory Jones will be seeing times. Johnson was great last week, playing much better than winning eek one. In the first week, Johnson was just 4-12 for 62 yards, but last week Johnson went 11-11 for 120 yards and a touchdown. Emory Jones also improved last week. After not throwing a pass, but being sacked once, he went 7-9 for 100 yards and a score. Finally, Devin Leary has gone 9-15 for 61 yards so far in the preseason.

Derrick Henry and Justice Hill have also not seen time this pre-season. Keaton Mitchell will also be out in this game. This leaves Owen Wright and Rasheen Ali as the main backs. Both of them are looking to make the 53-man roster. Owen Wright has run for just 42 yards on 16 carries this pre-season. Rasheen Ali only played in the first game, running ten times for 26 yards. Further, Chris Collier has run 15 times for 40 yards. In the receiving game, Dayton Wade has been solid. He has six receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown in the preseason. Malik Cunningham will also be looking for a solid game, he has just three receptions for 28 yards.

The defense has been solid so far in the first two pre-season games. They have allowed just 28 points with mostly backups in. If the Packers limit time for the starters the Raven's defense could dominate again.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Packers have limited time for Jordan Love but struggled with ut the first-team offense. Love played limited time in the first game, going 2-2 with 63 yards and a touchdown. Behind him will be Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt. Clifford is 16 for 29 in the preseason for 154 yards, no touchdowns and an interception Michael Pratt has gone 15 for 23 with 98 yards passing, but no touchdowns or interceptions.

At running back, AJ Dillon has seen just four carries, for two yards this year in the preseason. Emanuel Wilson has been great though. He has run 26 times so far in the preseason for 108 yards and a score. Grant DuBose will also be looking to make another solid performance in hopes of making the roster. He brought in five catches for 66 yards in the first game but did not bring in either of his two targets in the second game. Malik Heath has been solid in the preseason, having five catches for 44 yards so far in the preseason.

The Packer's defense was not great but was solid against the Broncos. They were much better against the Browns but with this being a game of primarily backups, the defense could be much more like the Browns' game.

Final Ravens-Packers Prediction & Pick

The Packers' offense struggled heavily in their last preseason game, even against back-ups. With both sides most likely resting starters, the depth in this game will show. The Ravens have much better depth, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Packers' offense will struggle again in this one, as the Ravens cover.

Final Ravens-Packers Prediction & Pick: Ravens +2.5 (-105)