The Baltimore Ravens will meet the Tennessee Titans in an overseas showdown in London. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Ravens-Titans prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Ravens fell 17-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. Unfortunately, dropped passes and late turnovers caused this loss. Lamar Jackson went 22 for 38 with 236 yards passing with no touchdowns and an interception while rushing six times for 45 yards. Meanwhile, Gus Edwards rushed 12 times for 48 yards. Zay Flowers caught five passes on 11 targets for 73 yards. Also, Mark Andrews had six receptions on 10 targets for 65 yards. The Ravens went 5 for 14 on third-down conversions. Moreover, they had three turnovers and allowed four sacks.

The Titans fell 23-16 to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Sadly, they struggled all day despite the Colts losing Anthony Richardson. Ryan Tannehill went 23 for 34 with 264 yards passing with no touchdowns and an interception. Additionally, Derrick Henry rushed 13 times for 43 yards. D'Andre Hopkins caught eight passes for 140 yards. In the end, the Titans went 5 for 12 on third-down conversions and committed four penalties.

The series between the Ravens and Titans stands in a 13-13 tie. However, they have not faced off since the 2021 Playoffs, when the Ravens defeated the Titans 20-13. Three of the last four games have finished under 41.5 points.

Here are the Ravens-Titans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Ravens-Titans Odds

Baltimore Ravens: -4 (-115)

Tennessee Titans: +4 (-105)

Over: 41.5 (-105)

Under: 41.5 (-115)

How to Watch Ravens vs. Titans Week 6

Time: 9:31 AM ET/6:31 AM PT

TV: NFL+, NFL Network

TV: NFL+, NFL Network

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

The Ravens have a good offense. However, it is also inconsistent and can struggle, as it did against the Steelers last weekend. They will face a tougher unit this time around, so executing plays correctly and not dropping passes will be critical.

Jackson has passed for 1,030 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions while also rushing 47 times for 265 yards for four scores. However, he has struggled against the Titans, going 1-1 with a 66.5 passer rating with 544 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Jackson will need to find his open receivers. Moreover, he must avoid mistakes.

Edwards has rushed 56 times for 241 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Justice Hill has rushed 29 times for 115 yards and three scores while catching seven passes for 25 yards. Flowers has caught 20 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, Nelson Agholor has 14 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown.

Safety Kyle Hamilton has paced the defense with 20 solo tackles, three sacks, and one interception. Likewise, linebacker Patrick Queen has 21 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike has nine solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Finally, safety Geno Stone has tacked on 16 solo tackles and two interceptions but is dealing with a hamstring injury. These four players give the Ravens a defense that can play well but has also shown inconsistency throughout the season.

The Ravens will cover the spread if they can sustain drives on offense. Then, the defense cannot allow Henry to run all over them.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

The Titans have one of the most pathetic offenses in the NFL. Regardless, they still have some playmakers that can turn a game on its head and hope to unleash them against the Ravens.

Tannehill has passed for 1,052 yards with just two touchdowns and five interceptions. Ultimately, he has the support of Henry, who has rushed 86 times for 328 yards and two touchdowns. Henry has rushed 43 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns through three career games against the Ravens through three career games. Now, he hopes to take off again. Hopkins has 26 receptions for 356 yards and looks to build off last week's performance.

The defense is solid. Significantly, Denico Autry has nine solo tackles and four sacks. Arden Key has added three solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Also, Jeffrey Simmons has tacked on nine solo tackles and 2.5 sacks but is dealing with a shoulder injury that might affect him this weekend. Roger McCreary rounds out the defense with 20 solo tackles and two sacks.

The Titans will cover the spread if they can establish the run and move the chains. Then, the defense will need to force Jackson into making mistakes and prevent the Ravens from gaining any momentum.

Final Ravens-Titans Prediction & Pick

The Ravens and Titans both are coming off bad losses. However, neither has the offense to sustain any kind of momentum. This will be a tight battle between the defenses. Therefore, expect not many points. The under will be the best pick to make here.

Final Ravens-Titans Prediction & Pick: Under: 41.5 (-115)